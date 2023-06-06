News & Insights

Twitter's new CEO Linda Yaccarino logs first day in role

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

June 06, 2023 — 02:20 am EDT

Written by Maria Ponnezhath for Reuters ->

June 6 (Reuters) - Twitter's new Chief Executive Officer Linda Yaccarino has begun her role at the social media company, she tweeted late on Monday, about a month after Elon Musk her as the new CEO.

"It happened — first day in the books!," she tweeted, without providing further details.

Yaccarino, the former advertising chief at NBCUniversal, is taking over Twitter at a time when the social media platform has been trying to reverse a plunge in ad revenue.

Musk, who has served as the CEO since his $44 billion buyout of Twitter last October, previously said that Yaccarino would help build an "everything app".

Former NBCUniversal executive Joe Benarroch also joined Twitter on Monday. He oversaw communication strategy for the Comcast-owned company's Advertising and Partnerships division, reporting to Yaccarino, before joining Twitter.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Janane Venkatraman)

((Maria.Ponnezhath@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822749;))

