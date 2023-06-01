Twitter's head of trust and safety says she has resigned

By Sheila Dang

June 1 (Reuters) - Twitter's head of trust and safety Ella Irwin told Reuters on Thursday that she has resigned from the social media company.

In the role, Irwin oversaw content moderation, but the company has faced criticism for lax protections against harmful content since billionaire Elon Musk acquired it in October.

Irwin's departure also comes as the platform has struggled to keep advertisers on it, mainly as brands have been wary of appearing next to unsuitable content.

Musk announced earlier this month that he hired Linda Yaccarino, former NBCUniversal advertising chief, to become Twitter's new CEO.

Fortune earlier reported that Irwin's internal Slack account appeared to be deactivated.

