News & Insights

US Markets
APP

Twitter's head of brand safety and ad quality to leave - WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

June 02, 2023 — 12:50 pm EDT

Written by Tiyashi Datta for Reuters ->

Adds background on executive departure in paragraph 4

June 2 (Reuters) - Twitter's head of brand safety and ad quality, A.J. Brown, has decided to leave the company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Brown was a top executive who has worked to assure advertisers that Twitter is a safe place for them to place their ads, according to the report.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

The news comes after Twitter's head of trust and safety, Ella Irwin, told Reuters on Thursday that she has resigned from the social media company, which has faced criticism for lax protections against harmful content since billionaire Elon Musk acquired it in October.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

APP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.