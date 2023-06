June 2 (Reuters) - A.J. Brown, Twitter's head of brand safety and ad quality, has decided to leave the company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

