US Markets
TWTR

Twitter's Dorsey to convert proceeds from auction of first ever tweet to bitcoin

Contributor
Munsif Vengattil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

Twitter Inc boss Jack Dorsey said on Tuesday he will convert proceeds from the digital auction of the first ever tweet on the platform to bitcoin for charity.

March 9 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc TWTR.N boss Jack Dorsey said on Tuesday he will convert proceeds from the digital auction of the first ever tweet on the platform to bitcoin for charity.

“just setting up my twttr” - the first ever tweet on the platform went live for sale last Friday after Dorsey listed his famous post as a unique digital signature on a website for selling tweets as non-fungible tokens.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TWTR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters