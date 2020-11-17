Markets
TWTR

Twitter's Disappearing Tweets, 'Fleets', Now Available For Everyone

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Twitter Inc. (TWTR) on Tuesday announced a global launch of "Fleets," the social media giant's ephemeral tweeting service.

Twitter had first announced about fleets earlier this year and tested the service in various markets around the globe.

Fleets are posts that appear in a separate timeline above the main timeline for 24 hours before disappearing.

"Fleets are for sharing momentary thoughts - they help start conversations and only stick around for 24 hours. Through our tests in Brazil, Italy, India, and South Korea, we learned Fleets helped people feel more comfortable joining the conversation - we saw people with Fleets talk more on Twitter," the company said in a press release.

A Twitter user can share a Fleet by tapping the "Share" icon at the bottom of the Tweet and then tap, "Share in Fleet." Users can write text messages, share tweets, or post photo or video content on Fleets.

Twitter's Design Director Joshua Harris and Product Manager Sam Haveson explained that they created Fleets to ramp down the pressure of "public" and "permanent" Twitter.

"Because they disappear from view after a day, Fleets helped people feel more comfortable sharing personal and casual thoughts, opinions, and feelings," Twitter said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TWTR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular