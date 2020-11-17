Twitter's Disappearing Tweets, 'Fleets', Now Available For Everyone

(RTTNews) - Twitter Inc. (TWTR) on Tuesday announced a global launch of "Fleets," the social media giant's ephemeral tweeting service.

Twitter had first announced about fleets earlier this year and tested the service in various markets around the globe.

Fleets are posts that appear in a separate timeline above the main timeline for 24 hours before disappearing.

"Fleets are for sharing momentary thoughts - they help start conversations and only stick around for 24 hours. Through our tests in Brazil, Italy, India, and South Korea, we learned Fleets helped people feel more comfortable joining the conversation - we saw people with Fleets talk more on Twitter," the company said in a press release.

A Twitter user can share a Fleet by tapping the "Share" icon at the bottom of the Tweet and then tap, "Share in Fleet." Users can write text messages, share tweets, or post photo or video content on Fleets.

Twitter's Design Director Joshua Harris and Product Manager Sam Haveson explained that they created Fleets to ramp down the pressure of "public" and "permanent" Twitter.

"Because they disappear from view after a day, Fleets helped people feel more comfortable sharing personal and casual thoughts, opinions, and feelings," Twitter said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.