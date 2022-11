MADRID, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Twitter's 'blue tick' two-factor verification sign is very essential as it shows trustworthiness of media, European Union antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said on Friday in Madrid.

(Reporting by Emma Pinedo)

((emma.pinedo@thomsonreuters.com; +918 35 68 34;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.