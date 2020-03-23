US Markets

Twitter withdraws first-quarter revenue forecast on virus fears

Twitter Inc said on Monday it is withdrawing revenue and operating income forecast for the first quarter of 2020, citing the growing impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

