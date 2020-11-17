Twitter Wants to Be More Like Instagram, Snapchat, and Other Social Media Leaders

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) launched its Fleets disappearing-message feature today. It also announced Spaces, a feature that allows users to participate in audio-based chat rooms. Each of these new services appears to be aimed at bringing popular features offered by social media competitors into the core Twitter application.

Fleets functions much like tweets, except this new category of messages will have a separate feed and disappear 24 hours after publication, making the new content category similar to disappearing posts offered on Snap's Snapchat platform and Facebook's Instagram. Spaces, which is drawing comparisons to Clubhouse's voice-chat app and has yet to be released, will allow users to join chat rooms and have audio conversations with other users.

Image source: Getty Images.

Twitter announced Fleets in March, and the company is now rolling out the feature after months of testing in select markets. Management anticipates that the integration of Fleets into its core app will drive heightened engagement by encouraging more users to post content.

Twitter has a large user base (with 187 million monetizable daily active users in the third quarter), but the percentage of users who actively post content on the social media platform is relatively small. The company expects that users who might not otherwise post will be more likely to participate if they know that their content will not be stored on the platform forever.

The upcoming Spaces audio-chatroom feature looks like another attempt at bolstering Twitter's role as a communications platform. The company will begin limited testing of Spaces before the end of the year, and the announcement of the upcoming feature is another sign that Twitter is looking to expand its software offerings and bridge users to new services within its broader platform.

10 stocks we like better than Twitter

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Twitter wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2020

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Facebook and Twitter. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.