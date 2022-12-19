Twitter Users Vote In Favor Of Elon Musk Resigning As Boss

(RTTNews) - Will Elon Musk, current Twitter chief following his $44 billion acquisition of the social media platform, resign from the role as suggested by his millions of Twitter followers in a poll?

It was on Sunday that Musk, who also heads Tesla and Space X, initiated a poll, asking his some 122 million followers whether he should step down as head of Twitter. He also said then that he would abide by the results of the poll.

Among the 17.5 million votes in a Twitter poll, a total of 57.5 percent voted "Yes", while 42.5 percent said "No."

Musk also Tweeted then, "Going forward, there will be a vote for major policy changes. My apologies. Won't happen again...As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it."

The poll and its result come at a time when Twitter is going through troubled waters with Musk's various actions since acquisition, including dismissal of key executives, policy changes and ongoing banning of unfavorable accounts.

Earlier too, Musk has conducted Twitter polls and obeyed its results. In November 2021, he asked Twitter followers in a poll about offloading 10 percent of his Tesla stake. Following "Yes," Musk sold certain Tesla stock to pay taxes.

Earlier this year, when Musk had around 9.2% stake in the micro-blogging platform, he initiated a twitter poll asking users whether they like Edit button or not, and majority backed an edit button.

Following the poll, Twitter said then that it was working on an edit feature since last year, and that it would start testing edit button feature within its Twitter Blue Labs premium subscription service in the coming months.

In the latest developments at the platform, Twitter introduced a new policy banning free promotion of certain other social media platforms.

Twitter last week suspended @ElonJet, an account that tracked the location of Musk's private jet realtime, citing policy changes to prohibit sharing someone else's live location in most cases. The company also banned accounts of several high-profile journalists including that of CNN, The New York Times, The Washington Post, as well as Mastodon, a Twitter rival.

Musk, while replying to a Twitter user, had said, "They posted my exact real-time location, basically assassination coordinates, in (obvious) direct violation of Twitter terms of service."

After taking Twitter private in October, Musk had fired CEO Parag Agrawal and CFO Ned Segal, along with certain other key executives, and also cut nearly half of its employees and many of its contractors.

Meanwhile, Musk's more focus on Twitter than Tesla has caused the luxury car maker's share price to more than halve in 2022, drawing severe criticism from Tesla investors.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.