Twitter users in Myanmar experiencing service disruption

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Twitter TWTR.N users experienced serious disruptions to service late on Friday in Myanmar, where user numbers have risen after the new military junta banned Facebook FB.O in the name of ensuring stability.

Twitter users said the social media network had become unavailable intermittently. Twitter did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Reuters Staff; Writing by Martin Petty)

