US Markets
TWTR

Twitter users can now share tweets to Snapchat

Contributor
Eva Mathews Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Twitter Inc launched a new feature on its mobile app on Thursday that would allow users to share tweets directly to Snap Inc's photo messaging app Snapchat, in a bid for cross-media engagement to get more users.

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc TWTR.N launched a new feature on its mobile app on Thursday that would allow users to share tweets directly to Snap Inc's SNAP.N photo messaging app Snapchat, in a bid for cross-media engagement to get more users.

Users on the iOS platform can now post tweets on stories, or send them as individual messages on Snapchat by tapping on the share icon, Twitter said. It plans to roll out the feature soon for Android users.

Twitter added it would start testing a similar feature for stories on Facebook Inc's FB.O Instagram for a small group of iOS users.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TWTR SNAP FB

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    19 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular