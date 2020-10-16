Twitter updates content policy after blocking New York Post article

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc TWTR.N Chief Executive Office Jack Dorsey said on Friday that blocking URLs to an article from the New York Post that made claims about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's son was wrong and the micro blogging site has updated its policy.

"Our goal is to attempt to add context, and now we have capabilities to do that," the tweet said.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru)

