Twitter (TWTR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Twitter (TWTR) closed at $52.33, marking a -1.75% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.49% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.69%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.56%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the short messaging service had gained 12.77% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.44% in that time.

TWTR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.30, up 20% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.18 billion, up 17.21% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TWTR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.1% higher. TWTR is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note TWTR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 57.32. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 79.95.

Investors should also note that TWTR has a PEG ratio of 1.48 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 4.21 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

