Twitter (TWTR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Twitter (TWTR) closed the most recent trading day at $27.77, moving -0.32% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.45%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.78%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the short messaging service had lost 10.99% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.61% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.42% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TWTR as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 30, 2020. In that report, analysts expect TWTR to post earnings of $0.12 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 42.86%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $792.91 million, up 0.77% from the prior-year quarter.

TWTR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.63 per share and revenue of $3.42 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -73.42% and -1.2%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TWTR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 39.94% lower within the past month. TWTR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note TWTR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 43.99. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 40.42.

We can also see that TWTR currently has a PEG ratio of 1.48. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.44 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

