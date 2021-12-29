Twitter (TWTR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Twitter (TWTR) closed the most recent trading day at $42.76, moving -1.54% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.14% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Heading into today, shares of the short messaging service had lost 1.16% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.32% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Twitter as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.33, down 13.16% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.57 billion, up 21.7% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $5.09 billion. These totals would mark changes of +116.09% and +36.94%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Twitter. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Twitter is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Twitter currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 310.21. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 67.29.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.