Twitter (TWTR) Stock Moves -1.54%: What You Should Know

Twitter (TWTR) closed the most recent trading day at $27.51, moving -1.54% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.44%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the short messaging service had gained 14.13% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.45% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TWTR as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 30, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.12, down 42.86% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $792.91 million, up 0.77% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.63 per share and revenue of $3.42 billion. These totals would mark changes of -73.42% and -1.2%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TWTR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 38.46% lower. TWTR is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, TWTR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 44.12. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 39.25, which means TWTR is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, TWTR's PEG ratio is currently 1.48. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.6 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

