Twitter (TWTR) Stock Moves -1.18%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Twitter (TWTR) closed at $42.74, marking a -1.18% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.54%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.3%.

Heading into today, shares of the short messaging service had gained 11.61% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 10.31% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.19% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Twitter as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Twitter to post earnings of $0.02 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 103.7%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.32 billion, up 2.99% from the year-ago period.

TWTR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.24 per share and revenue of $5.42 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +520% and +6.66%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Twitter. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Twitter is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Twitter is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 35.02. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 45.49, which means Twitter is trading at a discount to the group.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



Twitter, Inc. (TWTR): Free Stock Analysis Report



