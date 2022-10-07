Twitter (TWTR) Stock Moves -0.43%: What You Should Know

Twitter (TWTR) closed at $49.18 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.43% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the short messaging service had gained 18.02% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 4.2%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.08%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Twitter as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Twitter to post earnings of $0.02 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 103.7%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.32 billion, up 2.99% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.24 per share and revenue of $5.42 billion. These totals would mark changes of +520% and +6.66%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Twitter. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Twitter currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Twitter's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 39.99. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 46.98.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



