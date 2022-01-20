Twitter (TWTR) Stock Moves -0.19%: What You Should Know

Twitter (TWTR) closed at $37.28 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.19% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.1% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.89%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the short messaging service had lost 14.92% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 5.94%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.81%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Twitter as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Twitter is projected to report earnings of $0.32 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 15.79%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.57 billion, up 21.9% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Twitter. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 41.86% lower. Twitter is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Twitter is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 45.76. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 47.92.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

