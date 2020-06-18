Twitter (TWTR) Rolls Out Audio Tweets for Limited iOS Users

Twitter TWTR recently announced that users can now add voice notes to their tweets. Given that the social media platform allows only 280 characters in a single tweet, the ability to add voice notes will enable users to add more to the conversation.



The feature is currently available to a limited number of users on Apple’s AAPL iOS platform and expected to be rolled out for more iOS users gradually. Twitter hasn’t revealed when one can expect this feature to come to Android smartphones.



Each tweet captures 140 seconds of audio and a new voice note will start if you reach that limit. Twitter will automatically create a thread out of subsequent voice notes like this.



Key Points Highlighted for Users



Users are required to visit the Tweet composer and tap the wavelength icon next to the camera icon. Once clicked, a user’s profile photo appears with a red button at the bottom to record the message.



Notably, voice notes can be added alongside regular tweets to add context to them. Although the voice notes cannot be downloaded by other users, the number of listens for a voice note shows up right under the note.

Twitter, Inc. Price and Consensus

Twitter, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Twitter, Inc. Quote

Moreover, audio notes can only be added to original tweets and can’t be included in replies or retweets with a comment.

On iPhones, users can listen to audio tweets by hitting the play button. Voice notes play in a new window docked at the bottom of the app, which allows users to keep scrolling their feeds while listening to notes. They’ll also keep playing in the background if you switch to another app.



Audio Notes Raise Concerns Over Potential Misuse



Twitter has faced challenges when it comes to flagging harassment among text-only tweets, which are much easier to auto-flag with machine learning tools.



Audio tweets potentially opens the door to new forms of abuse such as verbal harassment or spreading hateful content via audio that could be harder to detect initially than text. Decoding abuse in audio snippets can be more time-consuming and complex for content moderators.



Notably, for tweets containing images and videos, Twitter lets users compose descriptions of visual content to make their posts accessible to those who are blind or have low vision. However, voice tweets are yet to include an accessibility feature to allow for deaf and hard-of-hearing users to read what audio posts say through closed captioning.



Per Reuters, Twitter is working to incorporate additional monitoring systems ahead of the rollout of voice tweets more broadly. Moreover, the company is reportedly set to launch a fresh authentication and verification process. The latest feature — Request Verification — would be added as an option in the social networking platform’s redesigned account settings.



Twitter continues to add new features to attract users to its platform and drive engagement levels. The company confirmed that direct messages on the platform will now be available through Android 11's Conversation API. In a blog post, Twitter said notifications for direct messages will become easier to access and reply to, removing the need to log into Twitter app.



Additionally, last week, Twitter brought fleets to India, a feature which allows users to share tweets, pictures and videos that are visible on their profile for 24-hours, akin to Snap’s SNAP Snapchat and Facebook’s FB Instagram Stories.



Last month, the company stated that it is testing a new setting — Who Can Reply? The feature will let users limit the persons who can reply to their tweets.



Twitter’s initiatives to add features and focus on effectively tackling abuse issues are helping it expand its monetized user base. In its latest quarterly results, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock noted that average monetizable daily active users (mDAU) increased to 166 million in first-quarter 2020 from the previous quarter’s 152 million and the year-ago quarter’s 134 million. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Zacks’ Single Best Pick to Double



From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each picked their favorite to gain +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.



This young company’s gigantic growth was hidden by low-volume trading, then cut short by the coronavirus. But its digital products stand out in a region where the internet economy has tripled since 2015 and looks to triple again by 2025.



Its stock price is already starting to resume its upward arc. The sky’s the limit! And the earlier you get in, the greater your potential gain.



Click Here, See It Free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.