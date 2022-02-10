Twitter (TWTR) Q4 Earnings Meet Estimates, Revenues Miss

Twitter TWTR reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 33 cents per share, which decreased 13.2% year over year and were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.



Revenues increased 22% year over year to $1.57 billion but lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.15%.



Advertising revenues increased 22% year over year to $1.41 billion. U.S. advertising revenues totaled $784.7 million, up 21% year over year. International ad revenues increased 24% year over year to $628.3 million.



Total ad engagements decreased 12% due to a mix shift toward lower funnel ad formats and 15-second video views, which have higher cost per engagement (“CPE”) but lower engagement rates.



CPE increased 39%, primarily driven by like-for-like price increases across most ad formats.



Twitter, Inc. Price

Twitter, Inc. price | Twitter, Inc. Quote

Data licensing and other revenues increased 15% from the year-ago quarter to $154.3 million. Twitter completed the divestiture of MoPub in the reported quarter. Beginning first-quarter 2022, the company will update the name of Data licensing and other revenue to Subscription and other revenue.



U.S. revenues (56% of revenues) increased 21% year over year to $884.6 million. International revenues (44% of revenues) increased 23% to $682.6 million.



Japan remained the company’s second-largest market in the reported quarter. Revenues from the country increased 10% year over year to $194 million.

User Details

Average monetizable daily active users (mDAU) grew 13% year over year and 3% sequentially, to 217 million.



Average U.S. mDAU was 38 million, up 2% both on a year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter basis. Average international mDAU was 179 million, rising 15% year over year and 3% sequentially.

Operating Details

Twitter’s total costs and expenses were $1.40 billion, up 35% on a year-over-year basis, driven by higher sales-related expenses, headcount growth, infrastructure costs and marketing costs.



Research and development expenses jumped 50% to $372 million, primarily due to higher personnel-related costs.



Sales and marketing expenses increased 39% to $338 million, primarily due to higher marketing expenses, personnel-related costs and sales commissions.



General and administrative expenses surged 55% year over year to $174 million, primarily due to higher personnel-related costs and professional fees.



Adjusted EBITDA decreased 3.8% year over year to $489.4 million.



Twitter reported operating income of $167 million compared with $252 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet

As of Dec 31, 2021, Twitter had $6.39 billion in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities. The company had $7.41 billion in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of Sep 30, 2021.



Net cash used in operating activities in the reported quarter was $528 million against net cash from operating activities of $389 million in the previous quarter.



In the fourth quarter, adjusted free cash outflow was $667 million compared with free cash flow of $20 million in the previous quarter.



The company repurchased $266 million of stock during the fourth quarter, bringing the total repurchase amount to $1.18 billion to date.

Outlook

For the first quarter of 2022, Twitter expects total revenues between $1.17 billion and $1.27 billion. GAAP operating loss is expected between $225 million and $175 million.



For 2022, Twitter expects capital expenditures between $900 million and $950 million.

Zacks Rank & Stock to Consider

Currently, Twitter has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



Twitter shares are down 44.2% in the past year, underperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s rise of 4.5%.



Airbnb ABNB, Vocera Communications VCRA and Photronics PLAB are some stocks that investors can consider from the broader sector. All the three stocks sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Airbnb’s shares have underperformed the sector in the past year, declining 19.9%.



Airbnb is set to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Feb 15.



Vocera’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer & Technology sector in the past year, surging 82.6%.



VCRA is set to report fourth-quarter 2021 on Feb 10.



Photronics’ shares have outperformed the Zacks Computer & Technology sector in the past year, rising 50%.



PLAB is set to report first-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Feb 23.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.