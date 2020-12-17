Twitter (TWTR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Twitter (TWTR) closed the most recent trading day at $54.63, moving +1.11% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.58% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.49%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.84%.

Heading into today, shares of the short messaging service had gained 24.69% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.12% in that time.

TWTR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.30, up 20% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.17 billion, up 16.31% from the year-ago period.

TWTR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.73 per share and revenue of $3.61 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -130.8% and +4.34%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TWTR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. TWTR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

