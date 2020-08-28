Twitter (TWTR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Twitter (TWTR) closed the most recent trading day at $41.07, moving +1.68% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.61%.

Coming into today, shares of the short messaging service had gained 9.99% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 10.76%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.78%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TWTR as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, TWTR is projected to report earnings of $0.05 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 70.59%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $755.05 million, down 8.34% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.66 per share and revenue of $3.27 billion. These totals would mark changes of -127.85% and -5.46%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TWTR should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. TWTR is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 121, which puts it in the top 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.