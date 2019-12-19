Twitter (TWTR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Twitter (TWTR) closed at $32.03 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.09% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.49%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.67%.

Coming into today, shares of the short messaging service had gained 8.6% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 2.67%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.44%.

TWTR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect TWTR to post earnings of $0.28 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 9.68%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $997.35 million, up 9.74% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.40 per share and revenue of $3.46 billion, which would represent changes of +179.07% and +13.75%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TWTR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.65% lower within the past month. TWTR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, TWTR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 13.21. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 60.54.

Also, we should mention that TWTR has a PEG ratio of 0.46. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.81 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.