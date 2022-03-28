Twitter (TWTR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Twitter (TWTR) closed the most recent trading day at $39.12, moving +1.35% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.71% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.27%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the short messaging service had gained 9.38% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.76% in that time.

Twitter will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.05, down 68.75% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.23 billion, up 18.49% from the year-ago period.

TWTR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.84 per share and revenue of $6.01 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +320% and +18.29%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Twitter should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.65% higher within the past month. Twitter is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Twitter is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 45.9. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 48.88, so we one might conclude that Twitter is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 207, which puts it in the bottom 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

