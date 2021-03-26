Twitter (TWTR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Twitter (TWTR) closed at $61.26 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.1% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.66%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.39%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.24%.

Coming into today, shares of the short messaging service had lost 17.95% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 1.7%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.91%.

TWTR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.14, up 27.27% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.02 billion, up 26.39% from the year-ago period.

TWTR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.88 per share and revenue of $4.79 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +201.15% and +28.94%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TWTR should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. TWTR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, TWTR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 69.3. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 61.49.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

