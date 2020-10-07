Twitter (TWTR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Twitter (TWTR) closed at $45.87, marking a +0.59% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.91%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.88%.

Heading into today, shares of the short messaging service had gained 19.4% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.67% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.86% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TWTR as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, TWTR is projected to report earnings of $0.03 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 82.35%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $755.90 million, down 8.23% from the year-ago period.

TWTR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.92 per share and revenue of $3.28 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -138.82% and -5.26%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TWTR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. TWTR is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

