Twitter (TWTR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Twitter (TWTR) closed the most recent trading day at $34.63, moving +1.52% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.9%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.75%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TWTR as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, TWTR is projected to report earnings of -$0.03 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 113.64%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $682.46 million, down 18.89% from the year-ago period.

TWTR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $3.21 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -85.23% and -7.32%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TWTR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. TWTR is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, TWTR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 98.39. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 49.27.

It is also worth noting that TWTR currently has a PEG ratio of 3.3. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.44 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.