Twitter (TWTR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Twitter (TWTR) closed at $53.70 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.66% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the short messaging service had gained 25.64% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 1.56%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.56%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Twitter as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Twitter to post earnings of $0.02 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 103.7%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.3 billion, up 1.62% from the year-ago period.

TWTR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.24 per share and revenue of $5.37 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +520% and +5.77%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Twitter. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Twitter is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Twitter is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 43.48. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 43.48.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



