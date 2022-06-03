Twitter (TWTR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Twitter (TWTR) closed the most recent trading day at $40.16, moving +0.63% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.64%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.41%.

Coming into today, shares of the short messaging service had lost 20.75% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 0.9%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.73%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Twitter as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.29, up 45% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.34 billion, up 12.32% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.86 per share and revenue of $5.89 billion. These totals would mark changes of +830% and +16.08%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Twitter. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Twitter is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Twitter's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 21.46. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 45.88, which means Twitter is trading at a discount to the group.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.