Twitter (TWTR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Twitter (TWTR) closed the most recent trading day at $47.08, moving +0.77% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.48%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the short messaging service had gained 22.95% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.08% in that time.

Twitter will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 28, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Twitter to post earnings of $0.05 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 68.75%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.22 billion, up 18.06% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.83 per share and revenue of $5.98 billion, which would represent changes of +315% and +17.72%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Twitter. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 23.73% lower. Twitter currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Twitter currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 56.56. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 53.34, so we one might conclude that Twitter is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TWTR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

