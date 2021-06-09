Twitter (TWTR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Twitter (TWTR) closed the most recent trading day at $59.71, moving +1.53% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the short messaging service had gained 11.21% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.04% in that time.

TWTR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, TWTR is projected to report earnings of $0.07 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 105.04%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.05 billion, up 54.29% from the year-ago period.

TWTR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.78 per share and revenue of $4.78 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +189.66% and +28.69%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TWTR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. TWTR is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that TWTR has a Forward P/E ratio of 75.8 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 66.88, so we one might conclude that TWTR is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 195, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.