Twitter (TWTR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Twitter (TWTR) closed at $46.03, marking a +0.11% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.15%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the short messaging service had gained 16.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 6.24%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.19%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TWTR as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 29, 2020. In that report, analysts expect TWTR to post earnings of $0.04 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 76.47%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $766.06 million, down 7% from the year-ago period.

TWTR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.98 per share and revenue of $3.30 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -141.35% and -4.61%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TWTR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.46% lower within the past month. TWTR currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TWTR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Twitter, Inc. (TWTR): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.