Twitter (TWTR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Twitter (TWTR) closed at $33.03, marking a +0.09% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the short messaging service had lost 7.92% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 7.96% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 4.6% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Twitter as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Twitter is projected to report earnings of $0.05 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 68.75%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.23 billion, up 18.46% from the year-ago period.

TWTR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.83 per share and revenue of $6.01 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +315% and +18.29%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Twitter. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 313.79% lower. Twitter currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Twitter currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 39.87. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 40.53.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.