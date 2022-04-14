Twitter (TWTR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Twitter (TWTR) closed the most recent trading day at $45.08, moving -1.68% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.49%.

Heading into today, shares of the short messaging service had gained 29.63% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.85% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Twitter as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Twitter to post earnings of $0.05 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 68.75%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.22 billion, up 18.2% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.83 per share and revenue of $6 billion. These totals would mark changes of +315% and +18.15%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Twitter. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 15.25% lower. Twitter currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Twitter is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 55.11. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 54.75.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

