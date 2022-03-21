Twitter (TWTR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Twitter (TWTR) closed at $37.44, marking a -0.87% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.58%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the short messaging service had gained 10.05% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.92%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.67%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Twitter as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Twitter is projected to report earnings of $0.05 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 68.75%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.23 billion, up 18.49% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.84 per share and revenue of $6.01 billion. These totals would mark changes of +320% and +18.29%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Twitter. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.65% higher within the past month. Twitter is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Twitter is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 44.91. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 49.21, so we one might conclude that Twitter is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.