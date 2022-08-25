US Markets
Twitter tunes in to podcasts through Spaces

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc TWTR.N is adding podcasts to a test version of its audio chat room Spaces, entering a space dominated by Spotify Technology SPOT.N and Apple Inc AAPL.O.

The social media firm said on Thursday the feature would be available to a random group of users who can listen to full shows through curated playlists based on their interests, initially only in English. (https://bit.ly/3Agti4s)

Podcasts will be integrated into Twitter Spaces, which launched in 2020 after the success of social audio chat app Clubhouse during the pandemic.

Podcasts boomed in the past two years when people stuck indoors because of COVID-19 curbs turned to them for content ranging from breaking news to true-crime documentaries.

Wall Street is also optimistic about the long-term potential of the format as podcasts engage listeners for hours, creating valuable advertising opportunities.

