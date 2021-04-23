Twitter Trials ‘Professional Profiles’ For Businesses – Report

Twitter is testing a new feature designed to make businesses and companies appear more professional on the platform. According to Thenextweb, ‘Professional Profiles’ is the new feature that the networking company hopes will enhance business profiles on the network. According to Twitter (TWTR), the business profiles feature will make it easier for businesses to display specific information about their organizations. The business profile accounts will include a map, website link, and buttons designed to provide users with whatever they need in order to be able to make contact with an organization. “Like our new look? Today we’re launching an exciting test of a new profile type called Professional Profiles! Professional Profiles are a new tool that will allow businesses, non-profits, publishers, and creators — anyone who uses Twitter for work — to display specific information about their business directly on their profile,” tweeted Twitter Business. A report on Thenextweb.com states that the business profile feature will make it easier for Twitter users to find official accounts for customer support. However, it is still unclear whether Twitter will verify such accounts to make them stand out from other accounts. According to the Thenextweb’s report, Twitter is planning to open the Professional Profiles feature to a small number of US-based businesses at the start. Depending on how the trials go, the company could roll it out elsewhere in the coming months. (See Twitter stock analysis on TipRanks). Ahead of Twitter's 1Q 2021 financial results, Jefferies analyst Brent Thill has reiterated a Hold rating. Amid elevated investors’ expectations, with the stock up 23% year to date, Thill expects Twitter earnings to top estimates. However, the analyst has lowered his price target to $76 from $79, implying 18.17% upside potential to current levels. Wall Street is cautiously optimistic on TWTR stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 14 Buys, 19 Holds, and 1 Sell. The average analyst price target at $75.78 implies 17.84% upside potential to current levels. TWTR scores a 7 out of 10 on TipRanks' Smart Score rating system, implying that it is likely to perform in line with market expectations. Related News Tesla's Solar Panels To Be Sold Exclusively With Powerwall Battery - Report Intel Reaffirms Commitment To Renewable Energy Projects With Largest Solar Farm Outside The US IBM Delivers Impressive 1Q Results; Hybrid Cloud Platform Adoption Shines

