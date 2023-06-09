Twitter to start paying content creators for ads in replies, Musk says

June 9 (Reuters) - Twitter will start paying content creators for the advertisements displayed in their replies, with an initial payment pool of $5 million, Elon Musk said in a tweet on Friday.

"Note, the creator must be verified and only ads served to verified users count," Musk, the billionaire who bought Twitter last October, added in the tweet.

