Twitter to start paying content creators for ads in replies, Musk says

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA

June 09, 2023 — 07:46 pm EDT

Written by Akriti Sharma for Reuters ->

June 9 (Reuters) - Twitter will start paying content creators for the advertisements displayed in their replies, with an initial payment pool of $5 million, Elon Musk said in a tweet on Friday.

"Note, the creator must be verified and only ads served to verified users count," Musk, the billionaire who bought Twitter last October, added in the tweet.

