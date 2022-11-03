US Markets

Twitter to start layoffs -internal email

November 03, 2022 — 08:39 pm EDT

By Sheila Dang

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Twitter will alert employees by 9 a.m. Pacific time (12 p.m. EDT/1600 GMT) on Friday about whether they will be laid off, the company said in an email to staff on Thursday.

"In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday," said the email, seen by Reuters.

Twitter said in the email that its offices will be temporarily closed and all badge access will be suspended in order "to help ensure the safety of each employee as well as Twitter systems and customer data."

