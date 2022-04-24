Twitter To Re-Consider Elon Musk's Bid : Report

(RTTNews) - Twitter (TWTR) is re-examining Elon Musk's $43 billion takeover offer after the billionaire disclosed he has secured $46.5 billion in financing, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

Twitter had been expected to rebuff the offer, and had adopted a so-called poison pill to fend off a potential hostile takeover.

Twitter is taking a fresh look at the offer and is more likely than before to seek to negotiate, Journal reported. The situation is fast-moving and it is still far from guaranteed Twitter will do so.

The two sides are meeting Sunday to discuss Musk's proposal, the report said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.