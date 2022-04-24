Markets
Twitter To Re-Consider Elon Musk's Bid : Report

(RTTNews) - Twitter (TWTR) is re-examining Elon Musk's $43 billion takeover offer after the billionaire disclosed he has secured $46.5 billion in financing, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.

Twitter had been expected to rebuff the offer, and had adopted a so-called poison pill to fend off a potential hostile takeover.

Twitter is taking a fresh look at the offer and is more likely than before to seek to negotiate, Journal reported. The situation is fast-moving and it is still far from guaranteed Twitter will do so.

The two sides are meeting Sunday to discuss Musk's proposal, the report said.

