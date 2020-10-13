US Markets
Twitter to pay $100,000 to Washington state for campaign finance violations

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

Twitter Inc has to pay $100,000 to Washington state's Public Disclosure Transparency Account for multiple political campaign finance violations, the state's Attorney General Bob Ferguson said on Tuesday.

Twitter received nearly $200,000 for campaign ads from 2012 through 2019 but failed to follow Washington state disclosure laws, the attorney general's office said in a statement. (https://bit.ly/3nOaSkz)

