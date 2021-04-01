US Markets
TWTR

Twitter to nominate Elliott's Cohn for re-election as board member

Contributor
Akanksha Rana Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Twitter Inc said on Thursday it will nominate board member and Elliott Management head of U.S. equity activism Jesse Cohn for re-election, as part of an agreement with the hedge fund.

Adds details on earlier agreement with Elliott

April 1 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc TWTR.N said on Thursday it will nominate board member and Elliott Management head of U.S. equity activism Jesse Cohn for re-election, as part of an agreement with the hedge fund.

The social media company is consulting with Cohn to identify a new independent director to replace him, it said in a regulatory filing, adding that Cohn will resign once a new director was appointed.

Last year in March, Twitter reached an agreement with Elliott to add three new directors for letting Jack Dorsey stay as chief executive officer, days after Elliott's plan to push out the social media company's chief became public.

The company added Cohn, and private equity firm Silver Lake's co-chief executive officer Egon Durban to its board and said it planned to appoint a third new director soon.

Dorsey is one of Silicon Valley's most prominent entrepreneurs who also runs Square Inc SQ.N, a mobile payments company he co-founded.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; ; Twitter: @AkankshaRanaa;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TWTR SQ

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular