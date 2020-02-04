US Markets

Twitter to label tweets with deceptively edited forms of media

Katie Paul Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

Twitter Inc said on Tuesday it would start labeling tweets containing synthetic or deceptively edited forms of media, as social media platforms brace for a potential onslaught of misinformation around the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

The platforms have been under pressure to tackle the emerging threat of "deepfake" videos that use artificial intelligence to create hyper-realistic fabricated videos.

