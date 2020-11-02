US Markets
TWTR

Twitter to label candidate tweets that claim early U.S. election victory

Contributor
Munsif Vengattil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Twitter Inc said on Monday it would place warning labels on tweets tweets from certain accounts, including candidates and campaigns, that claim victory in U.S. elections in advance of official declarations of results.

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc TWTR.N said on Monday it would place warning labels on tweets tweets from certain accounts, including candidates and campaigns, that claim victory in U.S. elections in advance of official declarations of results.

In an updated blog on the issue, the company laid out in more detail how the policy would apply ahead of Tuesday's voting.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil; editing by Patrick Graham)

((munsif.vengattil@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TWTR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular