Twitter To Give Employees Day Off To Vote In National Elections

(RTTNews) - Twitter will give nearly all of its U.S. employees Election Day off this year and in the years ahead, according to reports citing an email sent to Twitter employees.

Similarly, Twitter will give paid time off for employees around the world to vote in their national elections, the reports said.

For all other elections, if employees do not have enough time outside of working hours to vote, they should take the time they needs to do so and they will be compensated for the time off, Twitter reportedly said in the email.

Twitter reportedly said that employees responsible election-related work will continue to work on these days.

Last week, Twitter employees were given Juneteenth off as a company holiday. Juneteenth honors the end of slavery in the United States.

