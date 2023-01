Jan 3 (Reuters) - Elon Musk-owned Twitter said on Tuesday it was relaxing its advertising policy and would expand the types of political ads that are allowed on the social media site in the coming weeks.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sampath_uday ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.