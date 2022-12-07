US Markets

Twitter to change Blue pricing after Apple spat- The Information

December 07, 2022 — 09:38 pm EST

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Twitter plans to change the pricing of its Twitter Blue subscription product to $7 if users pay for it through the website, and $11 if they do so through its app for iPhones, the Information reported on Wednesday citing a person briefed on the plans.

