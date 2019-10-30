US Markets

Twitter to ban political ads from Nov. 22

Contributor
Amal S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Twitter Inc will ban political advertising on its platform from Nov. 22, Jack Dorsey, chief executive officer said on Wednesday.

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc TWTR.N will ban political advertising on its platform from Nov. 22, Jack Dorsey, chief executive officer said on Wednesday.

"We've made the decision to stop all political advertising on Twitter globally. We believe political message reach should be earned, not bought," Dorsey tweeted. (https://twitter.com/jack/status/1189634360472829952)

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0536;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular